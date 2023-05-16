The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli, Emirati artist sing of changing the world together at Independence Day in the UAE

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MAY 16, 2023 14:20
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in the United Arab Emirates)
Half a century after Israeli legendary artist Arik Einstein came out with his immortal song “You and I will change the world,” an Israeli and an Emirati singer performed it during the event celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday in the United Arab Emirates in May.

Performing in the moving duet for Israel was Miki Gavrielov, who composed the music for the song at the beginning of the 1970s. Writing and performing on his own, he brought in influences from other Mediterranean countries, notably Turkey, from which some of his ancestors immigrated to Israel.

This song “You and I”, describes the power of people to bring positive change to the world, working together and despite all odds.

Gavrielov sang with local singer Ahmed Al Husseini in Hebrew and Arabic.

The event marked the first National Day reception in Abu Dhabi hosted by the Embassy of Israel in the United Arab Emirates.

“We feel honored to thank the president of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leadership of the UAE and the Emirati people for their cooperation with the state of Israel for the benefit of both nations and future generations,” said Ambassador Amir Hayek.

“We are witnessing a start-up that is turning into a unicorn in front of our eyes,” he added. “It is a relationship between cousins who hadn’t met for fifty years and are doing everything to close the gap. Relations of family members, the family of Abraham”.

Over 600 distinguished guests attended the reception, including UAE Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, as well as dozens of government officials, members of the UAE's diplomatic corps, business representatives, rabbis and leaders of the Jewish community.

During the event, Al Husseini also sang both Israeli and Emirati national anthems, in a powerful performance with Israeli singer Nicole Raviv.

“I am honored to be the first Israeli singer to sing at the first Israel’s Independence Day in the UAE!,” she commented.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


