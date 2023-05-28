An Israeli all-female drummer group performed at the reception celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday in the Philippines organized by the Embassy of Israel in Manila.

“Rhythmania describes itself as a group of multidisciplinary artists specializing in workshops and unique performances for events with a feminine style and personality.

During the evening, the drummers invited the guests to the dance floor and presented an interactive performance playing with the public.

Bringing Tel Aviv’s party ambiance in Manila (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

“Bringing Rhythmania here is like bringing Tel Aviv’s party scene here in Manila. The Independence Day reception became livelier with their performance,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss shared.

During their time in the Philippines, the artists from Rhythmania also held a series of workshops and outreach events at the White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City, at the Laura Vicuna Foundation for sexual abuse victims, and for children from different schools of Makati City.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss and his wife Gila on stage with Rhythmnaia (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

“The sense of the mission we felt and the fact that our music makes so many people everywhere in the world happy is just so exciting,” the band wrote on their Facebook page. “We are grateful to the Israeli Embassy for believing in us.”

According to Fluss, “joining the group’s workshops with girls who underwent sexual abused and orphans was one of the most emotional and empowering events I took part in the Philippines”.

“We’d like to feature and showcase more culture and arts of Israel to Filipinos,” he concluded.