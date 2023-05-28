The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

All-female drummer band performs in the Philippines to mark Israel’s 75th birthday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MAY 28, 2023 15:34
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Israel’s rhythmania entertains children in white cross orphanage (photo credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)
Israel’s rhythmania entertains children in white cross orphanage
(photo credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

An Israeli all-female drummer group performed at the reception celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday in the Philippines organized by the Embassy of Israel in Manila.

“Rhythmania describes itself as a group of multidisciplinary artists specializing in workshops and unique performances for events with a feminine style and personality.

During the evening, the drummers invited the guests to the dance floor and presented an interactive performance playing with the public.

Bringing Tel Aviv’s party ambiance in Manila (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines) Bringing Tel Aviv’s party ambiance in Manila (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)
“Bringing Rhythmania here is like bringing Tel Aviv’s party scene here in Manila. The Independence Day reception became livelier with their performance,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss shared.

During their time in the Philippines, the artists from Rhythmania also held a series of workshops and outreach events at the White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City, at the Laura Vicuna Foundation for sexual abuse victims, and for children from different schools of Makati City. 

Ambassador Ilan Fluss and his wife Gila on stage with Rhythmnaia (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)Ambassador Ilan Fluss and his wife Gila on stage with Rhythmnaia (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

“The sense of the mission we felt and the fact that our music makes so many people everywhere in the world happy is just so exciting,” the band wrote on their Facebook page. “We are grateful to the Israeli Embassy for believing in us.”

According to Fluss, “joining the group’s workshops with girls who underwent sexual abused and orphans was one of the most emotional and empowering events I took part in the Philippines”.

“We’d like to feature and showcase more culture and arts of Israel to Filipinos,” he concluded.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music performance Philippines country music
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by