Israel Independence Day event in Brazil focuses on sustainability

The Israeli Embassy in Brazil hosted a gala occasion marking 75 years of Israel’s independence on May 16. Approximately 1,200 guests were in attendance, including senior government officials, members of Brazil’s National Congress, foreign diplomats, journalists, bloggers, members of the Israel-Brazil Chamber of Commerce from Brazil, and members of the Jewish communities (Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, São Paulo) and evangelicals. Two notable guests were Brazilian Senate member Jacques Wagner and Carlos Duarte, a high-ranking official in the Foreign Ministry, who spoke along with the Israeli ambassador Daniel Zohar-Zonshine .

The event's theme was sustainability, an issue of great importance to the current Brazilian administration, which is trying to position Brazil as a world leader in the fight against climate change. Brazil is expected to host COP30 in the Amazon in November 2025, and Israel is considered a world leader in climate innovation.

(credit: Israeli Embassy in Brazil )

Embassy staff prepared an exhibit on climate innovation, describing the contribution of 40 Israeli companies in 12 fields to help make a greener world. The exhibit will soon be shown at the Brazilian Congress.

The Israeli Embassy also presented the “Green Embassy,” crops from the embassy's Green Embassy compound, which displayed Israeli technologies in agriculture, water and energy recycling. Produce was distributed as gifts to guests at the event and incorporated into dishes. Guests also received Israeli-sourced olive trees grown using Israeli technology at the embassy.

The Israeli ambassador to Brazil Daniel Zohar Zonshine (credit: Israeli Embassy in Brazil )

A video in Portuguese prepared by the public diplomacy division on sustainability and relations between the countries was screened, and the embassy launched a blue alcohol drink called "Peace Drink," which attracted great interest.

Entertainment was provided by the Israeli drumming band Ridmania, a musical group that uses recycled instruments. The band performed together with a Brazilian drumming band.