For the first time in Dubai - a reception in honor of Israel Independence Day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 8, 2023 13:26
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel in Dubai)
The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai held a reception on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day. This was a historic event as it was the first Israel Independence Day reception held in the emirate of Dubai. The reception was held at the Mdainat Jumeirah Convention Hall, a prestigious complex where government-level international conferences are held.

The event was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Sheikh Maktoum bin Buti Al Maktoum, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dubai, government officials, diplomats, businessmen and representatives of the Jewish communities.

Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai, Liron Zaslansky: “Just three years ago, most people could not have imagined that something like this would happen. Anyone here with us who sees the unbelievable happening every day in Dubai is certainly not surprised. Starting tomorrow, we will follow the inspiring words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai: ‘The future does not wait for those who hesitate. The more we achieve, the more we realize how much more we can achieve.’ As can be seen from the recent activities of the Consulate General,  we embrace His Excellency’s wise words. I have no doubt about the enormous potential in our common future.”

At the opening of the event, the anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel were played, and in addition to Consulate General Zaslansky, Ambassador Hayek and Jewish Agency representative to the GCC Sara Ben-Shimol were also present. 

Guests were provided with a taste of Israeli cuisine with a live cooking station headed by chef Lea Biton, who prepared contemporary Israeli food, the opportunity to take selfies next to a wall depicting images of Tel Aviv and a performance by one of the stalwarts of Israeli music, Rami Kleinstein, who said: “I was very excited to be part of a historic event, the first of its kind in the Emirate of Dubai, and to perform before people who are part of the history of the Jewish people. It is a great honor to take part in 75 years of independence for the State of Israel, and this constitutes an important milestone in the diplomatic activity of the State of Israel, certainly in the difficult days that the country is going through right now.”

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the performance of Kleinstein, who, in a spectacular piano performance, combined a typical Israeli repertoire with international classics familiar to all guests.

The Consulate General’s reception in Dubai marking 75 years of independence, was an important milestone in Israel’s diplomatic activity in Dubai. The guests who attended and enjoyed the festivities and the Israeli experience declared it a success.

