David Broza in Spain

Forty years after he released his legendary album "The Woman by My Side,” - mostly featuring Hebrew translations of Spanish songs - Israeli singer David Broza recently returned to perform in Spain.

Broza organized a special trip to the country, offering the general public to join him on a visit to Andalusia, the region where he found inspiration for the melody and lyrics of his songs.

Over 250 Israelis seized the opportunity, which culminated with a concert at The Maestranza Theatre - the largest in the region. Broza sang for two hours in Hebrew and Spanish, accompanied by a six-piece band. The audience, which included both Israeli and Spanish people, as well as some special guests of the Embassy of Israel in Spain, reacted with enthusiasm and couldn’t help but start dancing during the show.

In Madrid, Broza also recorded a new Spanish version of "The Woman by My Side.” He also attended the reception offered by Israeli Ambassador Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon at his residence. The event was joined by many artists and key figures of the Spanish cultural scene.

The artist also performed at the Palacio de Congresos in the city of Granada and was joined on stage by several Spanish musicians and dancers.

Broza’s visit received wide coverage by Spanish media. Israeli Cultural Attaché Sapir Efron helped Broza build connections in Spain and as a result of this efforts the singer is set to visit the country in the fall to perform at the iconic Galileo Galilei Hall in Madrid.