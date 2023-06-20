The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Decades after his record album of Spanish songs, David Broza returns to Andalusia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 20, 2023 17:54
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
DAVID BROZA: I read the prayers as an Israeli would read Hebrew and I fell in love with them. (photo credit: Ehud Lazin)
DAVID BROZA: I read the prayers as an Israeli would read Hebrew and I fell in love with them.
(photo credit: Ehud Lazin)
David Broza in Spain

Forty years after he released his legendary album "The Woman by My Side,” - mostly featuring Hebrew translations of Spanish songs - Israeli singer David Broza recently returned to perform in Spain.

Broza organized a special trip to the country, offering the general public to join him on a visit to Andalusia, the region where he found inspiration for the melody and lyrics of his songs.

Over 250 Israelis seized the opportunity, which culminated with a concert at The Maestranza Theatre - the largest in the region. Broza sang for two hours in Hebrew and Spanish, accompanied by a six-piece band. The audience, which included both Israeli and Spanish people, as well as some special guests of the Embassy of Israel in Spain, reacted with enthusiasm and couldn’t help but start dancing during the show.

In Madrid, Broza also recorded a new Spanish version of  "The Woman by My Side.” He also attended the reception offered by Israeli Ambassador Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon at his residence. The event was joined by many artists and key figures of the Spanish cultural scene.

The artist also performed at the Palacio de Congresos in the city of Granada and was joined on stage by several Spanish musicians and dancers.

Broza’s visit received wide coverage by Spanish media. Israeli Cultural Attaché Sapir Efron helped Broza build connections in Spain and as a result of this efforts the singer is set to visit the country in the fall to perform at the iconic Galileo Galilei Hall in Madrid. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music spain david broza
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by