Israeli ‘one-man orchestra’ takes center stage at festival in Uzbekistan

Israeli “one-man orchestra” Adam Ben Ezra performed at the International Jazz Festival in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in April/May, marking an extraordinary come back for Israeli artists in the event.

“Adam is an amazing showman. It was wonderful to see the cheering audience,” said Israel’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Zehavit Ben Hillel. “We all enjoyed his lively performance, his innovative use of a looper device and his wonderful use of the double base as a percussion instrument, as if he is reinventing the double bass.”

“The experience felt as if a whole orchestra was on stage, and not just one, very clever musician,” Ben Hillel added.

Adam Ben Ezra at the International Jazz Festival, Uzbekistan 2023

The International Jazz Festival is a prominent event sponsored by the Uzbek National Arts and Culture Fund. Ben Ezra’s outdoor concert was part of its impressive 2023 line-up.

Israeli musicians had not attended the festival for several years.

For the past decade, double-bass phenomenon and multi-instrumentalist Ben Ezra has been performing worldwide, demonstrating his unique style of playing. Jazz FM has described his appearance as ”A dazzling virtuosity and breath-taking athletic performance”.

Adam Ben Ezra at the International Jazz Festival, Uzbekistan 2023 (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN TASHKENT)

Ben Ezra is considered a great example of the young generation of artists in the vibrant Israeli jazz scene that has been a hub for many talented musicians over the years. Israel’s multicultural music, with its different influences and traditions, has contributed tremendously to the unique style of jazz music in the country.

Like other member of the thriving and evolving Israeli jazz scene, Ben Ezra is exploring new sounds and is beautifully fusing jazz with other genres such as reggae, hip-hop, and electronic music.

During his short stay in Uzbekistan, the artist also conducted a masterclass with music students, in which he shared tips and techniques as he performed some of his thrilling music.