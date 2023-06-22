The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli music takes center stage at iconic St. Petersburg Jazz Club

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 22, 2023 13:17
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Youtube screenshot (photo credit: The Israeli Consulate in St. Petersburg )
Youtube screenshot
(photo credit: The Israeli Consulate in St. Petersburg )

Israeli-Russian singer Alla Reed performed at the renowned Jazz Club of the famous saxophonist Igor Butman in St. Petersburg.

The event was organized by the Israeli Consulate in the city headed by Consul General Dr. Uri Reznik. It aimed at exposing the general public to Israeli culture while strengthening the relationship with the Jewish community.

Reed sang songs in Hebrew, Yiddish and Russian, in an evening that attracted about 150 people, many of them members of the Jewish community.   Among those who attended was also celebrity chef llya Lazerson, who boasts some 1.5 million followers on YouTube, businessman and restorateur Leonid Gutkin and several other restaurant owners took part in the event.

 A further proof of how music and food are among the best tools to bring people together

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags singer jazz performance
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by