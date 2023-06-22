Israeli music takes center stage at iconic St. Petersburg Jazz Club

Israeli-Russian singer Alla Reed performed at the renowned Jazz Club of the famous saxophonist Igor Butman in St. Petersburg.

The event was organized by the Israeli Consulate in the city headed by Consul General Dr. Uri Reznik. It aimed at exposing the general public to Israeli culture while strengthening the relationship with the Jewish community.

Reed sang songs in Hebrew, Yiddish and Russian, in an evening that attracted about 150 people, many of them members of the Jewish community. Among those who attended was also celebrity chef llya Lazerson, who boasts some 1.5 million followers on YouTube, businessman and restorateur Leonid Gutkin and several other restaurant owners took part in the event.

A further proof of how music and food are among the best tools to bring people together