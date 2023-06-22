Iconic Israeli musicians performed at Israel’s 75th birthday in Belgrade

The Embassy of Israel in Belgrade, Serbia, marked Israel's birthday in grand style with a vibrant celebration attended by esteemed guests, including representatives of the Serbian government, diplomats, members of the Jewish and Israeli communities in Serbia, and embassy partners. The festive event took place at the renowned Bitef Art Cafe, where friends of Israel gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia

Guests were treated to an unforgettable musical experience as they enjoyed the captivating melodies of Israeli musician Kutiman and his band. Kutiman, known for his unique fusion of Middle Eastern funky sounds, brought a taste of Israel to Belgrade, captivating the audience with his mesmerizing performance.

Recognizing the widespread enthusiasm for Kutiman's music, the embassy organized an additional concert for the general public of Belgrade, as a gift for Israel 75 celebration. The much-anticipated performance of the KUTIMAN Band took place at the legendary Bitefartcafe, a cherished cultural institution renowned for its live music events since its establishment in 2001.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia

For the first time in Belgrade, Israeli composer, producer, filmmaker, and multi-instrumentalist Kutiman introduced his talent to the local audience. The concert showcased tracks from his sixth studio release, "Open," which was launched in October 2022. With this album, Kutiman masterfully blends twelve psychedelic-inspired tracks, infusing elements of classic soul and Middle Eastern influences.

The concert at Bitefartcafe created an electric atmosphere that reverberated throughout the venue, leaving an indelible impression on the audience. The performance epitomized the rich tapestry of multiculturalism that defines the beautiful country of Israel, resonating with attendees long after the final notes faded away.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia

The event was a resounding success, further strengthening the bonds between Israel and Serbia and fostering a deeper appreciation for Israeli culture within the Belgrade community. The Embassy of Israel in Belgrade looks forward to future collaborations and cultural exchanges that will continue to strengthen the enduring friendship between the two nations.