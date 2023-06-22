The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli musician rocks at Israel’s 75th birthday celebrations in Serbia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 22, 2023 13:26
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)
Israeli musician Ophir Kutiel, best known as Kutiman, brought his punk sound to the celebrations for Israel’s 75th birthday in Belgrade, Serbia, at the end of May.

Kutiman is best known for creating the online music video project, ThruYOU, a self-titled album, and the viral ongoing series "Thru the City" including his "Mix Tel Aviv" piece, which went viral on YouTube, reaching million of views.

“As this is my first time performing in Serbia, I am excited to learn more about the local culture and connect with the audience at our concert,” he told a local magazine ahead of the performance. “I hope to create a warm atmosphere and give the audience a memorable experience.”

To celebrate Israel’s special milestone, Yahel Vilan, the Israeli ambassador in Belgrade decided to host an event focusing on a “young” concept.

The concert took place at a popular music bar in the city in cooperation with a local partner. Alexandra Ben Ari,  deputy chief of mission "The idea of hosting an event in an informal atmosphere was aimed at reaching a target of young and influential Serbians in various fields.”

Indeed, the evening was attended by many young people, as well as by the Minister of the Economy, the Prime Minister's Commissioner for Equality, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Director for Africa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the representative of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, the head of the Jewish Federation of Serbia, the head of the Jewish community of Belgrade, many partners from the field of economy, technology and culture, businessmen from the Israeli community, officials from several cities and many ambassadors.

In addition to Kutiman’s performance, the guests could enjoy VR movies showcasing Jerusalem - the city of the three religions - and different landscapes in Israel. The event also featured a virtual exhibition of works by the students of the Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music serbia
