The United Kingdom celebrates Israel at 75 with acclaimed event

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 18, 2023 09:46
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Miri Mesika (photo credit: The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom)
Miri Mesika
(photo credit: The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom)

The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom marked Israel’s 75th Independence Day with a celebrated event at Outernet - an immersive entertainment venue in the Soho neighbourhood in the heart of London. The facility offers public galleries featuring giant Ultra HD screens capable of delivering the most high-quality audio-visual experiences in the world.

Attending the reception were about 1000 senior guests including members of parliament from both the Conservative and the Labor parties, lords, foreign ambassadors - including the representatives of the countries of the Abraham Accords - journalists, influencers, senior members of the Jewish community, religious leaders, managers of cultural institutions, businessmen and many others.

The guest of honor was Kemi Badenoch, a cabinet member and trade minister who is considered the future of the Conservative Party. In her speech, Minister Badenoch emphasized how the anti-BDS law is central to the agenda of the British government. She also stressed the importance of promoting the new trade agreement between Israel and the UK which will significantly upgrade the relations between the countries and maximize the advantages for both. Finally, she also mentioned her last visit to Israel in March with very warm words.

In her speech, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotobli highlighted the deep connection between the two nations and thanked the minister for her role in promoting the trade agreement.

Kemi Badenoch MP and the Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely (Credit: The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom)Kemi Badenoch MP and the Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely (Credit: The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom)

The Ambassador also paid a tribute to Marc Worth, a British businessman and philanthropist who passed away at the beginning of the year and among others chaired the British-Israel Chamber of Commerce. She remembered how Worth had initiated the LDNTLV festival and very much wanted to support the celebrations of Israel’s 75th birthday.

The evening included a show by the Fresco Dance Company. In addition, violinist Bar Markovich and singer Miri Mesika performed the two national anthems.

The food was served in a colorful Israeli market style. During the evening a DJ played Israeli and British music, while the guests could enjoy some spectacular videos about Israel on the giant HD screen, creating the atmosphere of an unusual and exciting Israeli party, thoroughly enjoyed by the guests.

The celebrations of Israel’s 75th birthday in London also included a blue-and-white pride party in the same venue and the inauguration of an art exhibition of Jewish schools, while images and videos about Israel were screened on giant screens in the center of the city for an entire day.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


