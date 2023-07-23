A festival of Israeli culture was at the heart of the celebrations of Israel’s 75th birthday in the Czech Republic.

On May 21, the second edition of the Israeli culture festival, Israel on the River (Izrael na Vltavě), took place in the heart of Prague. Organized by the Embassy of Israel in the Czech Republic, this annual event has already become a cherished tradition to celebrate Israel's Independence Day. The festival transformed Strelecky Island on the Vltava River into a lively hub of Israeli culture, offering a diverse and high-quality program for attendees to enjoy.

One of the festival's main attractions was the renowned band Anna RF, whose performance captivated the audience. Anna RF had previously charmed Czech audiences at the prestigious Colours of Ostrava music festival. The evening also featured performances by Israeli musician Ran Nir and the representative choir of Akko Conservatory. To conclude the night in style, Israeli DJs took the stage, ensuring that the energy and excitement continued late into the evening.

Credit: Anna Šolcová

During the day, festival-goers had the opportunity to indulge in Israeli cuisine, learn Hebrew, participate in Israeli folk dances or Krav Maga sessions, and even try their hand at shesh besh (backgammon) in a tournament with prizes at stake.

This year, the festival expanded its cultural offerings to include film screenings in collaboration with the Kolnoa Israeli Film Festival in the Czech Republic and the Israeli Maaleh Film School. Short student masterpieces were showcased, providing a glimpse into the creativity and talent of young Israeli filmmakers.

The afternoon program featured discussion panels and author readings from translated Israeli literature. Notably, the festival welcomed Moshe Kepten, the director of the Ha-Bima National Theater, as one of the key guests in this section.

Credit: Anna Šolcová

The festival also included an exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel in collaboration with the World Zionist Organization. This exhibition added an enriching visual component to the festival, offering visitors a deeper understanding of Israel's history and achievements.

Children were not forgotten at the festival, as a dedicated children's corner provided entertainment and activities. Kids had the chance to participate in Hebrew workshops and engage in a game that introduced them to the realities of life in Israel.

The festival exuded a vibrant and jubilant atmosphere that is difficult to put into words. Feedback from guests, performers, sponsors, and partners was overwhelmingly positive, with a record attendance of approximately 10,000 people in a single day.

Israel on the River successfully conveyed the unique atmosphere of Israel to a wide audience in the Czech Republic, showcasing the richness and diversity of Israeli culture. The festival has become a beloved platform for cultural exchange and has undoubtedly kindled a growing interest in Israeli arts and traditions among the Czech public.