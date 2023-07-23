The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli bands at one of Canada’s most prominent jazz festivals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 23, 2023 12:40
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Israeli embassy in Canada)
(photo credit: Israeli embassy in Canada)

Several Israeli artists performed at the Ottawa Jazz Festival, one of the most prominent in the country.

The Ottawa Jazz Festival is an annual celebration of jazz music that takes place in Canada’s capital city.

It attracts thousands of spectators as well as a significant amount of international talent. This year two Israeli bands, Avishai Cohen Trio and Pulkes band, participated in it.

Head of Public Diplomacy at the Israeli embassy in Canada, Eli Lipshitz (Credit: Israeli embassy in Canada)Head of Public Diplomacy at the Israeli embassy in Canada, Eli Lipshitz (Credit: Israeli embassy in Canada)

Avishai Cohen Trio’s lead vocalist Avishai Cohen, (with pianist Elchin Shirinov and drummer Roni Kaspi) is among one of the most talented artists in the Jazz scene. The Tel-Aviv native who now resides in New York has an incredibly large following of 400 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify as well as over 11 million streams on his hit song 'Remembering' on Spotify. The 2023 edition marked the band's second time performing at the Jazz Festival.

 "After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is great to see Israeli culture in all forms, being showcased here in Canada's capital and at festivals around the country," said Embassy of Israel's head of Public Diplomacy, Eli Lipshitz, who introduced the band prior to their performance at the main stage in Ottawa's downtown Confederation Park. 

Pulkes an Israeli-born group formed in 2018 within the walls of the city of Jerusalem, was also on the lineup for the Ottawa Jazz Fest.

Pulkes' is a Balkan-Klezmer band that has quickly gained recognition and captivated audiences both in Israel and around the world. The band's energetic performances have graced prestigious festivals such as InDNegev, Expo 2020-Dubai, and the Tower of David, as well as collaborations with renowned artists like "Quarter to Africa." They have also embarked on a successful festival tour in Canada, solidifying their international appeal.

The musical journey offered by 'Pulkes' is a delightful fusion of Balkan influences and Klezmer traditions, intertwined with a diverse range of genres, including Afrobeats and Eastern European melodies. Their infectious rhythms and grooves ensure that no one remains seated during their performances.

Comprising seven talented musicians, including a virtuosic brass section and a powerful Rhythm Section, 'Pulkes' brings unparalleled energy to every stage they grace. Their dynamic presence and captivating sound make for an unforgettable live experience.

The Embassy of Israel in Ottawa partnered with the DANBE FOUNDATION INC. a strong supporter of Israeli culture and many Israel-related projects in Ottawa's Jewish community, in facilitating the performances of the artists during the festival.

Credit: Israeli embassy in CanadaCredit: Israeli embassy in Canada

As part of this cooperation with the Ottawa Jewish community, Pulkes performed for over 200 community members in a pre-Shabbat concert at the Machzikei Hadas synagogue in the city. During the concert, Pulkes played from their own repertoire as well as Jewish klezmer music and Shabbat songs.

These Israeli bands left an indelible impression on the festival-goers, further enriching the vibrant tapestry of jazz music celebrated in downtown Ottawa giving it a Middle Eastern and Jewish taste that only Israeli culture can offer.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by