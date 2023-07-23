The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Mattan Klein and Spice'n'Space jazz band illuminate the Klaipeda jazz festival with Israeli rhythms

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 23, 2023 15:48
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania)

In a momentous celebration of thirty years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Lithuania, the acclaimed Israeli funk ensemble Spice'n'Space, led by Mattan Klein, Uria Mader and   Itay Simhovich, took to the main stage of the renowned Klaipeda jazz festival. This festival, held in the heart of the city center square, is known for its diverse musical genres, including jazz, blues, and funk, and attracts some of the world's most notable artists and musicians.

The three-day Klaipeda festival drew a crowd of at least 30,000 people who eagerly attended various concerts and performances. Among the attendees were senior politicians, cultural figures, mayors, members of the Jewish community, and students who were captivated by the stellar lineup of performances.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in LithuaniaCredit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania

With the support of the Israeli Embassy in Lithuania, the Spice'n'Space Ensemble took the stage on Saturday, June 24, in front of a vibrant audience of 8,000 spectators. Their performance showcased the unique fusion of Israeli jazz and funk, characterized by a powerful beat and virtuosic performances by all four members of the ensemble. The crowd embraced their music with enthusiasm and applause, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Israeli deputy ambassador Erez Golan expressed his excitement about the performance, stating, "We had an amazing experience with the Spice'n'Space Jazz band, who presented the beautiful Israeli jazz and funk music to the people of Lithuania." The band's talent and passion resonated with the audience, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the festival.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in LithuaniaCredit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania

The festivities extended beyond the Klaipeda Jazz Festival, as the band continued their tour with performances at Teatro klubas in Kaunas and a closing night at Loftas in the capital city, Vilnius. Each show was met with overwhelming support and a desire for more from the captivated audiences. 

The performances in European cities with a rich Jewish heritage were particularly poignant, as they paid homage to the flourishing Jewish communities and the cultural heritage that once thrived there. The power of music to connect people and cultures was evident, as the Spice'n'Space band showcased the beauty of Israel through their remarkable talent and artistry.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by