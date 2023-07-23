In a momentous celebration of thirty years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Lithuania, the acclaimed Israeli funk ensemble Spice'n'Space, led by Mattan Klein, Uria Mader and Itay Simhovich, took to the main stage of the renowned Klaipeda jazz festival. This festival, held in the heart of the city center square, is known for its diverse musical genres, including jazz, blues, and funk, and attracts some of the world's most notable artists and musicians.

The three-day Klaipeda festival drew a crowd of at least 30,000 people who eagerly attended various concerts and performances. Among the attendees were senior politicians, cultural figures, mayors, members of the Jewish community, and students who were captivated by the stellar lineup of performances.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania

With the support of the Israeli Embassy in Lithuania, the Spice'n'Space Ensemble took the stage on Saturday, June 24, in front of a vibrant audience of 8,000 spectators. Their performance showcased the unique fusion of Israeli jazz and funk, characterized by a powerful beat and virtuosic performances by all four members of the ensemble. The crowd embraced their music with enthusiasm and applause, thoroughly enjoying the experience.

Israeli deputy ambassador Erez Golan expressed his excitement about the performance, stating, "We had an amazing experience with the Spice'n'Space Jazz band, who presented the beautiful Israeli jazz and funk music to the people of Lithuania." The band's talent and passion resonated with the audience, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the festival.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Lithuania

The festivities extended beyond the Klaipeda Jazz Festival, as the band continued their tour with performances at Teatro klubas in Kaunas and a closing night at Loftas in the capital city, Vilnius. Each show was met with overwhelming support and a desire for more from the captivated audiences.

The performances in European cities with a rich Jewish heritage were particularly poignant, as they paid homage to the flourishing Jewish communities and the cultural heritage that once thrived there. The power of music to connect people and cultures was evident, as the Spice'n'Space band showcased the beauty of Israel through their remarkable talent and artistry.