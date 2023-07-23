The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Celebrating Israel's 75th independence day: Joyful reception in Brussels

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 23, 2023 16:04
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Brussel)
In commemoration of Israel's 75th Independence Day, the Israeli Embassy in Belgium, in collaboration with the Israeli delegation to the European Union, hosted a grand reception in Brussels. The central hotel venue welcomed approximately 700 attendees, including members of the Jewish and Israeli communities, EU employees, local partners, and prominent politicians from Belgium and the European Union. Among the esteemed guests was the President of the European Parliament, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing performance by the Israeli band JAMAN, which brought the entire audience to its feet. With their eclectic repertoire of Israeli songs spanning various eras, accompanied by special musical instruments, JAMAN captivated the crowd. The show incorporated an immersive audiovisual experience, projecting the flags of Israel, Belgium, and the European Union, along with inscriptions honoring Israel's 75th Independence Day, using a unique technique. The spirited atmosphere encouraged everyone to join in dancing and singing, with traditional folk dances intermingled with familiar and contemporary Israeli songs. The event was further enhanced by the delectable Israeli cuisine, creating an authentic Israeli celebration.

Noi Shaked Daniely, the Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of Israel in Belgium and Luxembourg, expressed the embassy's delight in providing a remarkable opportunity to showcase Israeli creativity and joyful music to the Belgian and European audience. The performance was met with resounding success and garnered praise from all the event's guests, further strengthening the cultural exchange and fostering a deeper understanding of Israeli artistry.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


