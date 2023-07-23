The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Captivating concert tour: Roi Dayan enchants Japanese audiences with his mandolin mastery

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 23, 2023 16:12
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Tokyo)
The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo had the privilege of supporting the captivating concert tour of Roi Dayan, one of the most prominent young mandolinists in today's music scene, as he made his way through Japan from June 17th to June 25th. Roi's first-ever Japan tour left audiences enthralled at each stop along the way.

As a guest performer with ARTE MANDOLINISTICA, a non-profit mandolin orchestra based in Kyoto, Roi showcased his exceptional talent in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe. Additionally, he delighted audiences with a mesmerizing solo recital, leaving an indelible impression on the music-loving Japanese audience.

Roi's opportunity to tour Japan stemmed from his impressive achievement of winning first prize in the 12th ARTE International Competition held in Tokyo last October. This prestigious honor not only earned him a brand-new mandolin but also granted him the privilege of touring in Japan. The warm welcome and close bonds he formed with the orchestra members made his time in Japan feel like he was among family.

The concert held in Tokyo on June 17th was a remarkable display of unique mandolins of various sizes and types. Roi's dynamic and powerful performance resonated deeply with the audience, eliciting thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

The solo recital held in Tokyo on June 21st offered an intimate setting where every breath and note could be heard. Roi generously showcased his unmatched techniques, captivating the audience. Sporting a kimono and a Japanese-style headband, Roi's casual yet engaging stage presence delighted his Japanese fans. The autograph session that followed the recital saw a line of excited fans, eagerly anticipating future recordings and his return for another concert tour in Japan.

Roi's final performance took place at the private residence of Ms. Vera Hayashi, Representative of GLE Global Leadership Education. This intimate gathering provided a unique opportunity for an exclusive performance and further deepened the connection between Roi and his admirers.

The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo is proud to have supported Roi Dayan's concert tour and eagerly looks forward to future collaborative projects that will continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and Japan. Roi's remarkable talent and captivating performances serve as a testament to the power of music in fostering cultural exchange and building bridges between nations.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


