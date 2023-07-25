On May 28, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra performed a festive concert in Rome, marking 75 years of Israel’s independence at Auditorium Parco della Musica, one of the most prestigious musical institutions in Italy, in collaboration with the Santa Cecilia Orchestra, one of the oldest and most important orchestras in Italy. The performance in the auditorium, known for its exceptional acoustic quality, and the collaboration with the Italian Santa Cecilia Orchestra was an artistic highlight for the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.

The close cooperation between the Israeli orchestra and the auditorium was also an important achievement in strengthening cultural ties between Israel and Italy. The collaboration was initiated by Dr. Maya Katzir after the Israeli ambassador to the Vatican, Rafi Schutz, told her that there was a possibility that the orchestra could come to Italy for a concert in one of Rome’s magnificent basilicas. “The Auditorium opened its doors to us with extraordinary generosity and provided us with one of its finest halls, with 1,100 seats. Moreover, the auditorium staff and the Italian orchestra staff assisted us in preparing the entire evening in all aspects – technical, artistic, ceremonial, and more.”

The concert celebrated 75 years of Israel’s independence, and 85 years since the orchestra’s founding. Before the concert, a reception was held for the guests. An exhibition of photographs of the Knesset that was brought to Rome a month ago and was presented in the Senate when Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana visited, was displayed in the reception area.

On May 31, the Orchestra performed at the Grand Synagogue of Paris, known as Synagogue de la Victoire. The performance was part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Israel and began with a VIP reception, followed by the concert.

Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra in Paris

The reception was held in the synagogue courtyard, with 500 guests in attendance. Among them were members of the National Assembly, elected officials from Paris and the Île-de-France

region, members of the security services, journalists, and leaders of the Jewish community.

After the reception, VIP invitees gathered with other invitees in the synagogue hall, where 1,000 people attended the concert. The musical program was composed under the theme marking Israel’s 75th anniversary in France, the values shared by Israeli and French society, the mutual connection between the two countries, the cultural mosaic that is Israel, and the rebirth of Jewish identity and its connections to France.

The concert was filmed and broadcast on national television in France on June 18. The production of the event included a partnership with the Consistoire of Paris, the Consistoire General of France, the Jewish National Fund-France, Keren Hayesod-France, the World Zionist Organization, the Federation of Sephardic Jewish Organizations in France, and Bonds-France.

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra is one of Israel’s major orchestras. It maintains a varied repertoire that ranges from the Baroque and the Classical periods through the Romantic period, extending to contemporary composers, many of whom have received their Israeli premières with the JSO.