Celebrating the Spirit of Israel in Los Angeles

On May 17, 2023, the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills came alive with vibrant celebrations to mark Israel’s 75th birthday. Supported by the Israeli Consulate in Los Angeles and the IAC organization, the event brought together a diverse audience of over 1,800 people, eager to honor and commemorate Israel's historical journey.

Distinguished guests, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Senator Alex Padilla, graced the occasion with their presence. The Israeli Consul General, Hillel Newman, delivered an inspiring speech that highlighted the enduring relationship between the United States and Israel, while also acknowledging the remarkable achievements of the Israeli nation.

(Credit: ISRAEL CONSULATE IN LOS ANGELE)

The event also featured addresses from Naty Saidoff, the head of the IAC, Cosmin Dumitrescu, the Dean of the Los Angeles Consular Corps, Vice Mayor Lester Friedman of Beverly Hills, and Rabbi David Baron of the Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theater.

A pivotal moment of the celebration was the recognition ceremony, where distinguished Israelis with extraordinary achievements were honored. The recognition extended across diverse fields, and four outstanding personalities received certificates of appreciation for their exceptional contributions: Honorees included Dr. Arie Belldegrun, a visionary in the field of medicine and innovation, renowned for founding companies in bioscience and pharmacology, and Dovi Frances, an influential figure in fin-tech and technology, celebrated for founding Group 11 and his role as a well-known "shark."

Dr. Miriam Adelson was also recognized for her outstanding social impact, as the wife of the late Sheldon Adelson, a prominent philanthropist, and business magnate. Finally, Gal Gadot was honored as a celebrated Israeli actress, whose remarkable performances have earned her global acclaim.

(Credit: ISRAEL CONSULATE IN LOS ANGELE)

The event was skillfully hosted by the talented actress Alona Tal, whose presence added charm and charisma to the celebrations. The audience of over 1,700 guests represented a dynamic mix of elected officials, diplomatic staff, Christian pastors, IPAC President Attorney Mike Tuchin, Jewish Federation leaders, business executives, and other influential personalities from the Los Angeles community.

Warm greetings were shared by notable figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Senator Alex Padilla, who all extended their heartfelt wishes to the State of Israel. Dr. Hillel Newman, the Consul General, delivered a poignant address, expressing the significance of Israel's return to its biblical homeland after thousands of years of exile—a fulfillment of prophetic vision in our time.

Throughout the celebration, the focus remained steadfast on the strong relationship between Israel and the United States, underscoring the importance of nurturing and preserving this bilateral connection. Purposefully avoiding political content, the event successfully united people through their shared goal of fostering bonds between Israelis and Americans.

The captivating performance by Tamir Greenberg and his band enthralled the audience during the 45-minute extravaganza, as their music resonated with the jubilant spirit of the occasion, bringing people together in celebration and joy.

Gal Gadot, honored for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, took the opportunity to express her heartfelt connection to Israel, emphasizing the significance of building bridges and fostering understanding between Israelis and Americans as an Israeli living in the US.

Following the event, Gal Gadot posted about it on her social media platforms, boasting massive followings of 102 million on Instagram, 3.7 million on Twitter, and 18 million on Facebook. Her heartfelt post further amplified the celebration, spreading the essence of Israel's Independence Day to millions across the world.

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Independence Day celebration was an exceptional testament to the enduring spirit of Israel and its deep-rooted ties with the United States. The event brought together diverse communities, fostering a sense of unity, pride, and appreciation for the historical journey of the State of Israel.