Singer Liron Meyuhas in Mumbai

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 2, 2022 12:33
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Performing arts
 
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai)
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai)

After two years of Covid-19 with no live concerts, the state of Madhya Pradesh resumed celebrating some of the most famous fairs and festivals in India.

Madhya Pradesh, home to some of the most beautiful fairs and festivals in central India, invited, along with the Israeli Consulate, percussion artist Hang Drum master and singer Liron Meyuhas to perform in Mumbai, India, and at the festival.

(credit: Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai)

On March 15, the last day of the ceremony, Liron Meyuhas from Israel performed an ethnic compilation in the Ashrafi Mahal complex in Mandu.

The music festival was held at four places in Bhopal,including Bharat Bhavan, Ravindra Convention Centre, Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre and Drive-in Cinema over two days. Local artisans also showcased their handloom and handicraft works at the festival.



