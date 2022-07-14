The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
“Mysterious Bond” exhibit traces history of unique Czech-Israel relations

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 14, 2022 21:09
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
The exhibition “Mysterious Bond” (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)
The exhibition “Mysterious Bond”
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)

The exhibition “Mysterious Bond” was created and organized by the Israeli Embassy in Prague in 2020, to mark the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between what was then called Czechoslovakia and the State of Israel. The exhibition describes the mysterious and deep bond that has existed for centuries between the Czech and Jewish nations and depicts the historical milestones that have shaped this relationship. The exhibition, the first of its kind, presents historical events on twelve panels, from the first reports sent by a Jewish diplomat concerning Prague to the resumption of diplomatic relations after the Velvet Revolution in 1990. It tells the story of the protection of Jews by King Přemysl Otakar II, describes the mystical Jewish Golem, and presents many other events from the joint history of the two countries.

The exhibition is the result of cooperation between students and diplomats. The drawings and graphic design were created by students of the Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art of the University of West Bohemia in Pilsen under the supervision of artist and illustrator Renáta Fučíková. The themes and texts were compiled by Hebraist and diplomat Robert Řehák.

The exhibit exists in an indoor version and one that is presented outdoors, as well as in book format. The “Mysterious Bond” exhibit travels throughout the Czech Republic and has been shown in 18 locations to date. The exhibit’s grand opening was held in 2020, in the presence of the President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, along with Israel’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron.

The exhibition “Mysterious Bond” (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)The exhibition “Mysterious Bond” (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)
