The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Jerusalem’s Wild Kids Animation Studio stars at the Tashkent Animation Forum

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 24, 2022 00:58
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
Tashkent Animation Forum (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan )
Tashkent Animation Forum
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan )

In April, Uzbekistan hosted the first Tashkent Animation Forum, bringing together dozens of animation creators from central Asia and leading animation specialists from  Russia, Israel, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine. Max Epstein and Karina Hananeia from Jerusalem-based Wild Kids Animation Studio represented Israel.

Wild Kids Animation Studio is a unique Jerusalem-based educational project, where children ages 6-18 learn to create animated films. Wild Kids inspires breakthroughs in children’s perception of the world and encourages personal growth through animation.

Wild Kids Animation Studio led the educational program at the Tashkent Animation Forum. Co-founder and artistic director Max Epstein and studio producer and animator Karina Hananeia worked with children from Tashkent, Bukhara, Ferghana and Nukus, as well as with youngsters from Kirgizstan and Tajikistan. On the closing day of the Forum, animations created by the children under the guidance of  Epstein and Hananeia were presented to the public.

Tashkent Animation Forum (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan)Tashkent Animation Forum (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan)

“Our Israeli partners held master classes and talked about techniques that we have not yet taught local children, such as sand animation,” said Denis Semyonov, founder of the Community of Independent Directors of Uzbekistan, who initiated the Forum.

Speaking at the Gala ceremony of the Forum, Israeli Ambassador Zehavit Ben Hillel welcomed the cooperation between animators and praised the importance of diverse education for children and the cultural and art exchange between Israel and Uzbekistan. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture arts festival Uzbekistan animation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by