The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Sharing Greek and Israeli values via NFT art

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 23, 2022 13:34
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel Greece)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel Greece)

 

Notdiff.com, together with the Israeli Embassy in Greece, has announced an open call for artists from Greece and Israel to participate in a digital art exhibition promoting and reflecting shared Greek-Israeli values. The project will be held in October in Athens. 

The artwork must be in a form that is or can be digitized. Examples of forms that are acceptable are sketches, paintings, GIFs, short videos, or anything that can be demonstrated in a simple digital file or a photograph. The artworks should be accompanied by a text describing the concept of the design. 

According to the Israeli Embassy, “The concept of digital art opens a window to a whole new world of creativity, innovative thinking and fascinating cultural collaborations between the two countries. When the subject is the shared values between Israel and Greece, the curiosity is especially great and the sky of the Metaverse is the limit.”

A joint committee of the organizers will select artwork for the project, and up to seven winners will be chosen from each country. The winning art will be launched as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and will be presented on social media and in a physical or an online event organized by the Embassy.

The artists will benefit from the digitization of their artwork, the comprehensive and personal technical support for uploading their artwork to an NFT marketplace, and the creation of a digital wallet, as well as from the marketing of their artwork as part of the “Greek – Israeli Shared Values” collection and the opportunity to sell their artwork in an advanced digital form.

Art submissions should be accompanied by a text describing the design concept and sent via the Digital Art Project Registration Form or email to [email protected]. The deadline for submission of art is September 12, 2022. For more information, write to [email protected].

The winning artists will be announced on September 19.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture greece art
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by