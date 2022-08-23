Sharing Greek and Israeli values via NFT art

Notdiff.com, together with the Israeli Embassy in Greece, has announced an open call for artists from Greece and Israel to participate in a digital art exhibition promoting and reflecting shared Greek-Israeli values. The project will be held in October in Athens.

The artwork must be in a form that is or can be digitized. Examples of forms that are acceptable are sketches, paintings, GIFs, short videos, or anything that can be demonstrated in a simple digital file or a photograph. The artworks should be accompanied by a text describing the concept of the design.

According to the Israeli Embassy, “The concept of digital art opens a window to a whole new world of creativity, innovative thinking and fascinating cultural collaborations between the two countries. When the subject is the shared values between Israel and Greece, the curiosity is especially great and the sky of the Metaverse is the limit.”

A joint committee of the organizers will select artwork for the project, and up to seven winners will be chosen from each country. The winning art will be launched as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and will be presented on social media and in a physical or an online event organized by the Embassy.

The artists will benefit from the digitization of their artwork, the comprehensive and personal technical support for uploading their artwork to an NFT marketplace, and the creation of a digital wallet, as well as from the marketing of their artwork as part of the “Greek – Israeli Shared Values” collection and the opportunity to sell their artwork in an advanced digital form.

Art submissions should be accompanied by a text describing the design concept and sent via the Digital Art Project Registration Form or email to [email protected]. The deadline for submission of art is September 12, 2022. For more information, write to [email protected].

The winning artists will be announced on September 19.