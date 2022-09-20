Israel makes debut appearance at prestigious Danish design festival

This year, for the first time, Israeli furniture designers were officially invited to participate in the exclusive “3daysofdesign” festival held in Copenhagen. The festival, held in June, is a platform for global talents to showcase new concepts within design, lifestyle, furniture, lighting and interior design, and presents a high-profile curated selection of unique Danish and international brands.

For the first time in the festival’s history, Israel was part of the festival, represented by the Haifa-based NACHSHON furniture design studio. Inviting the NACHSON studio to participate in the festival brought a new and innovative aspect of furniture design to Denmark, a country that is well-established in the design world.

The NACHSHON Studio’s presence among several noteworthy Danish and international brands came about through the evaluation of the studio’s line of chairs, tables and shelves, designed with a new-modern approach and that offer a classic, international design and a contemporary, local point of view.

During the festival, the large Danish audience was able to explore NACHSHON Studio’s thoughtfully designed items and chat with the studio’s founder, Tomer Nachshon, about his understanding of materials and techniques. NACHSHON Studio’s presence at the festival offered a unique opportunity to promote Israeli design and also gave Danish design lovers a rare opportunity to get a glimpse into the special character of Israeli design, putting Israel on the international design map, and inspiring the audience to look beyond the northern design sphere.