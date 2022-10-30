The Soul Salt River City bar in Bangkok, near the Chao Phraya River was the site of a fascinating workshop held last November entitled “Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists.” The embassy of Israel in Thailand sponsored the workshop in cooperation with Soul Salt River City.

Maya Prat, an Israeli artist who dedicates herself to creating art projects in culture hubs outside Israel’s economic center, and Chalah Chaveesuk or Nui, a former art instructor at Ohio University whose artwork has been exhibited at both national and international arenas, share a common belief that everyone can create art. In this workshop, the two artists guided participants and helped them to discover that no expertise was required in order to express themselves on a canvas.

Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)

Maya and Nui have also created a unique art project together called “Flood,” a painting that combines both of their signature styles in one piece. For them, “Flood” has meaning beyond a natural disaster. It also refers to the flood of ideas, emotions, and changes. The only way to stop ourselves from drowning is to keep our heads and minds above water. No matter where one is in this world, this is the mutual “flood” we must overcome.

