The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food

 Israeli and Thai artists collaborate to host painting workshop in Bangkok

“Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists" took place last November in Bangkok, sponsored by the embassy of Israel in Thailand in cooperation with Soul Salt River City.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
OCTOBER 30, 2022 19:21
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
“Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)
“Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)

The Soul Salt River City bar in Bangkok, near the Chao Phraya River was the site of a fascinating workshop held last November entitled “Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists.” The embassy of Israel in Thailand sponsored the workshop in cooperation with Soul Salt River City.

Maya Prat, an Israeli artist who dedicates herself to creating art projects in culture hubs outside Israel’s economic center, and Chalah Chaveesuk or Nui, a former art instructor at Ohio University whose artwork has been exhibited at both national and international arenas, share a common belief that everyone can create art. In this workshop, the two artists guided participants and helped them to discover that no expertise was required in order to express themselves on a canvas.

Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)

Maya and Nui have also created a unique art project together called “Flood,” a painting that combines both of their signature styles in one piece. For them, “Flood” has meaning beyond a natural disaster. It also refers to the flood of ideas, emotions, and changes. The only way to stop ourselves from drowning is to keep our heads and minds above water. No matter where one is in this world, this is the mutual “flood” we must overcome.

“Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)“Maya x Nui: A Painting Workshop by Israeli and Thai Artists (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags arts Thailand painting art
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by