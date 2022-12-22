Israeli artist Sylvia Zimmerman was one of the few artists from outside Latin America invited to participate in the First International Biennial of Glass Art in Iberoamerica, held from August 28 to October 23, 2022, at the Municipal Museum of Cartago, Costa Rica.

With The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica Oren Bar-El (credit: Sylvia Zimmerman)

The event presented a magnificent selection of glass artwork from Latin America, with a variety of styles and techniques. The exhibition was held in Cartago, in a museum converted from a colonial-era prison, providing a fascinating contrast between the past and the present. The Israeli Embassy in Costa Rica was one of the sponsors of the event, and Israeli Ambassador to Costa Rica, Oren Bar-El, was one of the distinguished guests at the opening of the exhibition.