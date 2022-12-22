The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Glass artwork created by distinguished Israeli glass shown at Glass Art exhibition in Costa Rica

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
DECEMBER 22, 2022 11:57
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel CR)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel CR)

 Israeli artist Sylvia Zimmerman was one of the few artists from outside Latin America invited to participate in the First International Biennial of Glass Art in Iberoamerica, held from August 28 to October 23, 2022, at the Municipal Museum of Cartago, Costa Rica.

With The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica Oren Bar-El (credit: Sylvia Zimmerman) With The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica Oren Bar-El (credit: Sylvia Zimmerman)

The event presented a magnificent selection of glass artwork from Latin America, with a variety of styles and techniques. The exhibition was held in Cartago, in a museum converted from a colonial-era prison, providing a fascinating contrast between the past and the present. The Israeli Embassy in Costa Rica was one of the sponsors of the event, and Israeli Ambassador to Costa Rica, Oren Bar-El, was one of the distinguished guests at the opening of the exhibition.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags museum art Costa Rica
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by