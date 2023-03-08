The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Israeli art exhibit in Costa Rica sheds light on violence against women

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 8, 2023 11:24
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica Oren Bar-El (photo credit: Sofia Guido )
The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica Oren Bar-El
(photo credit: Sofia Guido )

An Israeli art exhibit was inaugurated last month in Costa Rica to raise awareness on the plague of violence against women.

Titled “She Has Gone,” the installation was designed to let a silent cry on behalf of all the innocent victims who were murdered for being women.

The initiative was presented under the auspices of the Embassy of Israel in Costa Rica and with the support of the Ministry of the Status of Women, the Municipality of San José and the Children's Museum, where the exhibition was organized.

International figures show that every year some 47,000 girls and women are killed by partners or family members, affecting hundreds of thousands of households around the world. “She Has Gone” tackled the issue before the Costa Rican society.

Credit - Sofia Guido Credit - Sofia Guido

Originally presented at the official Resident of the President of Israel in 2017, the installation “She Has Gone” then traveled to the Knesset, police headquarters, government institutions, universities and cultural centers across Israel, and later to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, China, Washington, and Aruba.

The opening ceremony in San José was attended by Ambassador of Israel in Costa Rica Oren Bar El, the country’s Minister for the Status of Women Cindy Quesada, Deputy Mayor of San José Paula Vargas Gloria Bejarano, honorary president and founder of the Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture Mónica Riveros and Keren Yehezkelim Goldstein, director of the project “She Has Gone”.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags arts empowering women Costa Rica
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by