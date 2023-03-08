Israeli art exhibit in Costa Rica sheds light on violence against women

An Israeli art exhibit was inaugurated last month in Costa Rica to raise awareness on the plague of violence against women.

Titled “She Has Gone,” the installation was designed to let a silent cry on behalf of all the innocent victims who were murdered for being women.

The initiative was presented under the auspices of the Embassy of Israel in Costa Rica and with the support of the Ministry of the Status of Women, the Municipality of San José and the Children's Museum, where the exhibition was organized.

International figures show that every year some 47,000 girls and women are killed by partners or family members, affecting hundreds of thousands of households around the world. “She Has Gone” tackled the issue before the Costa Rican society.

Credit - Sofia Guido

Originally presented at the official Resident of the President of Israel in 2017, the installation “She Has Gone” then traveled to the Knesset, police headquarters, government institutions, universities and cultural centers across Israel, and later to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, China, Washington, and Aruba.

The opening ceremony in San José was attended by Ambassador of Israel in Costa Rica Oren Bar El, the country’s Minister for the Status of Women Cindy Quesada, Deputy Mayor of San José Paula Vargas Gloria Bejarano, honorary president and founder of the Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture Mónica Riveros and Keren Yehezkelim Goldstein, director of the project “She Has Gone”.