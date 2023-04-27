Israel and Mexico celebrate fashion together

Israel and Mexico recently celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations and friendship with a very unique fashion show featuring designers from both countries.

“Fashion is a universal language that reflects the values and social attitudes of a country,” said Ambassador Zvi Tal while opening the gala event organized by the Embassy of Israel in Mexico. Tal also emphasized the deep historical and cultural roots both nations boast in the fashion industry.

Designers Sharon Tal of Maskit, Shir Goldstein of Nanig and Liz Martinez presented their creations representing Israel, while Pineda Covalin, Gerardo Torres and Lydia Lavin took part in the initiative representing Mexico.

Designer Shir Goldstein at the end of her collection presentation (Credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

Tal re-branded the Maskit fashion house - first established in 1954 - about a decade ago and has since been active in the local and international scene. Goldstein focuses on sustainable fashion and women empowerment with a style inspired by fashion from the 1940s and 1950s. Martinez specializes in modern wedding dresses and owns several stores in Mexico. The first wedding dress featured at the event was modeled by Miss Mexico 2021 Deborah Hillel, who was also the Mexican candidate for the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel.

"I feel immense pride, and I’m happy to represent the beauty of Israel in a place like this," Tal said.

Maskit by Sharon Tal (Credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

The three Mexican designers were selected among prominent local professionals with the help of renowned fashion journalist Brenda Jaet, who cooperated with the Israeli embassy in organizing the event.

Lavin works with indigenous community and artisans from different states of the country with the purpose of creating contemporary Mexican fashion. Torres focuses on showing the feminity and elegance of women through his classic and elegant style, while always following the current fashion trends. Covalin is appreciated for capturing the essence of Mexico through a palette of bright colors blending fashion and art.

All designers are known to combine their roots and cultural traditions with the global contemporary tendencies, working with fabrics that send a message of sustainability.

The fashion show included some 15 pieces for each designer. About 500 people attended the gala evening, including government officials, journalists and opinion leaders, fashion experts and influencers, diplomats, cultural figures and businessmen.

“The fashion industry of each country represents much more than a style of dressing,” the organizers wrote in the event’s Instagram account. “It communicates its taste, their cultural, social and intellectual background, their professional and environmental ethics.”

“Both Mexico and Israel are rich in all of these areas and have unique performance and craftsmanship in the world, so both can complement and be enriched by collaborating together, creating a new language through fashion, achieving to weave ties of union and friendship” the post added.