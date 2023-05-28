The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli murals in Ukraine send a message of hope and identity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MAY 28, 2023 15:40
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Ukraine)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Ukraine)

A mural honoring Naftali Herz Imber, a Jewish Ukrainian Hebrew poet and the author of the words of Israel’s national anthem “Hatikva,” was inaugurated in the city of Lviv in April.

Herz Imber was born in 1856 in the city of Złoczów, which back then was in Galicia and part the Austrian Empire and it is now located in Ukraine, around 60 kilometers from Lviv. He died in 1909 in New York.

The mural was inaugurated by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky in a ceremony also attended by Lviv Mayor Andriy Ivanovych Sadovyi, the city’s rabbi, Jewish leaders and several journalists.

Credit - Embassy of Israel in UkraineCredit - Embassy of Israel in Ukraine

Brodsky noted the deep symbolism of the event - the mural was inaugurated in the week of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence, in a city that used to feature a thriving Jewish life, in the midst of a war and Ukraine's struggle for its right to continue to exist as a state independent and sovereign.

The event was part of the "Art Speaks History" project commemorating Ukrainians who contributed to the State of Israel, which the embassy has been leading for three years.

In previous years, two murals were inaugurated depicting Ze'ev Jabotinsky in his hometown Odessa and the poet Zelda in the city of Dnipro where she was born. The goal of the project is raising awareness on how key people in the history of the State of Israel immigrated from Ukraine and honoring them in the places where they were born and raised.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags ukraine art poetry
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by