Israeli Designers Shine at the International Fashion Festival in Sydney

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 25, 2023 16:40
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
Holyland Civilians (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Australia)
Holyland Civilians
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Australia)

The Powerhouse Museum in Sydney was abuzz last week as the International Fashion Festival, known as FOMA (Fabrics of Multicultural Australia), unfolded. Israel proudly participated as a guest country alongside Fiji, El Salvador, and Morocco, showcasing the creative talents of its designers. In collaboration with the festival, the Israeli Embassy in Canberra, together with the renowned Israeli fashion house Holyland Civilians, presented a stunning clothing collection by Israeli designers Anat Meshulam and Dor Chen, both graduates of the esteemed "Shenkar" school.

Under the auspices of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian Fashion Council, in partnership with TAFE NSW, the oldest and leading fashion design department in Sydney, the festival featured a multicultural fashion fair. The Israeli stand provided festival guests with an up-close impression of Israeli designs, allowing them to experience the unique creativity and craftsmanship firsthand. The pinnacle of the festival was a two-hour fashion show, where garments from around the world, including the specially curated collection from Israel, were showcased by local models. The Israeli collection received an overwhelmingly positive response, and many guests expressed that it was their first exposure to the world of Israeli fashion designs.

Holyland Civilians (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Australia)
Credit: Embassy of Israel in AustraliaCredit: Embassy of Israel in Australia

This year's festival achieved a remarkable milestone, attracting a record attendance of 1,100 guests and selling out all available tickets. The audience comprised key figures in the Australian fashion design industry, senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, members of the diplomatic community, and passionate fashion enthusiasts.

Behind the success of Israel's participation in the International Fashion Festival in Sydney was none other than Noam Inbar, the Cultural Attaché. His exceptional initiative, meticulous production, and seamless execution of the event ensured that Israeli fashion took center stage, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


