No. 46: Alon Futterman - Director Kfar Azza foundation

Alon Futterman is the director of the Kfar Azza Foundation, created after the massacre of October 7, when Hamas attacked Israeli towns and killed 1,200 people. Kfar Azza lost 64 residents, and 19 of the 240 kidnapped individuals are from the community. The foundation supports those impacted by this tragedy and helps them rebuild their lives.

The displaced southern community now faces challenges in rebuilding, planning for the future, and securing economic and social stability. The foundation aims to form partnerships, provide professional assistance, and establish flexible funding to meet the community’s needs, supplementing government support.

Alon advises other communities affected by the October 7 massacre and raised millions of dollars globally to support survivors. He has held prominent roles, such as CEO of Keren Hayesod – UIA. He also founded TALMA, an educational leadership program. He has received numerous awards for his public service and is an advocate for social change.

Alon lectures on educational leadership and hosts the Kfar Azza Talk podcast, highlighting stories from the Gaza Envelope. He lives in Ben Shemen Youth Village with his wife, Meital, and their two children.