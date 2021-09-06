The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Who is an American actress, neuroscientist and now Jeopardy host?

No. 40: Mayim Bialik

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Mayim Bialik (photo credit: Fox/Getty Images/JTA)
Mayim Bialik
(photo credit: Fox/Getty Images/JTA)
The clue is Mayim Bialik – if you realized that the answer is, “Who is an American actress, neuroscientist, author and now host of the new primetime version of Jeopardy!?” then you got it right.
The announcement that in late August Bialik would be the first guest host of the new primetime version of the long-running quiz show was the best news about the show since Mike Richards, who was previously announced as the host, had to step down due to offensive remarks he made. Jeopardy’s beloved, veteran host, Alex Trebek, passed away in 2020 and there has been endless speculation about who might take over. Bialik had already been tapped to host some Jeopardy specials, but following Richards’ departure, she stepped into his spot.
Bialik is best known for her work on the hit CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, where she played Amy, a young scientist nerdy enough to win abrasive geek Sheldon Cooper’s heart and persistent enough to hold onto him. She currently plays the main character in Call Me Kat on Fox, a series that is advertised with the tagline, “Disappointing her mother since 1982.” Bialik, who is as religiously observant as she is scientifically curious, also hosts a weekly podcast about mental health called “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.” She interrupted her Hollywood career for a few years to get a doctorate and wrote her thesis on a neurological condition called Prader-Willi syndrome.
In a statement she made in August about joining Jeopardy, she said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”
A distant cousin of poet Haim Nachman Bialik (1873 -1934), Mayim is a staunch supporter of Israel. A fan of the Jewish a cappella group, the Maccabeats, she and her sons appeared in the group’s 2011 Hanukkah video and she studies Torah with a partner. Will she bring more Judaism-oriented categories to the new Jeopardy? Many of her fans are hoping the answer is: What is a good bet?


Tags Mayim Bialik Jeopardy Big Bang Theory
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by