The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Ronald Lauder: Biggest challenge facing Jews this year is bad PR

No. 7: Ronald Lauder

By STEVE LINDE  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Ronald Lauder (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
Ronald Lauder
(photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
Ronald S. Lauder, who has served as president of the World Jewish Congress since 2007, is a rare voice of moral clarity in today’s world. In a Rosh Hashanah interview with The Jerusalem Post, Lauder bemoans the “negative” relationship that has developed between Israel and the Diaspora, and issues a heartfelt plea for it to be repaired.
As president of the WJC, which represents Jewish communities in 106 countries, Lauder meets regularly with heads of state, prime ministers and government representatives to discuss and advance causes of concern to Jews and Jewish communities internationally. 
How do you see the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry?
In a word, negative – and that’s a problem for the Jewish people and the State of Israel longterm. Here’s why: in the Diaspora, over 80% of Jews are Reform-to-Conservative and lead more secular lives, with a fleeting or conditional connection to Israel. The remaining 20% are Orthodox, and live a deep, daily connection to Israel. It is only through rebuilding the connection of the Diaspora to Israel, and Israel to the Diaspora, that both will sustain one another. Rebuilding this relationship is a key focus of mine over the next few years. 
Israel has also been without a foreign minister for years, which has been detrimental to Israel’s standing and public image throughout the Diaspora – it has been neglected. I am hopeful that Foreign Minister [Yair] Lapid will be an important constructive force in doing the hard work to rebuild Israel in the Diaspora, and make the Diaspora a part of Israel once again.
What is the biggest challenge facing Israel and the Jewish people in the coming year?
Israel’s public image, and how it reflects on Jews worldwide. We have let our enemies define us in the battlefield of public opinion. For Jews under 40, especially the next generation in colleges and universities, the relationship with Israel has been nearly severed. Younger Jews are turning against Israel and expressing anti-Israel opinions fomented by longstanding opponents who are seeing a return on decades of investment. Jewish students compare Israel to apartheid-era South Africa, with no real effort to convince them otherwise. That’s nothing short of giving permission to Jews to turn against our homeland.
Only real investment in hasbara can salvage this situation. To date, neither Israeli leaders nor Jewish leaders outside of Israel have paid attention to this crisis, to our grave detriment. I intend to change that over the next few years with key investments in hasbara campaigns.
What is your vision for the World Jewish Congress? 
The World Jewish Congress represents 106 communities on six continents. We are a service organization, providing government, policy and political support.
But this year, the WJC is branching out and building on these traditional services.
We are making critical investments in hasbara since Israel suffers from a crisis in public opinion; in education, since access to a Jewish education forms lasting bonds early in life, but also, our education system needs a watchdog, since anti-Israel and antisemitic thought is flourishing in colleges and universities. So, we’ll be holding higher education institutions accountable.
For instance, we will look closely at Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which mandates that if institutions, including education institutions, support hate or discriminatory speech targeting any minority group, including Jews, they lose federal funding. We will also invest in digital and cyber monitoring. We strongly believe that these are investments in a safer, more secure, and sustainable future for the global Jewish community.
To what do you attribute the current spike in global antisemitism, and how can it be best addressed?
Once again, a crisis in leadership has led to permission for our enemies to define us, creating space for antisemitism to flourish unchecked, especially on social media and in political discourse. For example, we have allowed Zionism and Judaism to be conflated, meaning that an opinion about Zionism is given permission to be equated with Judaism. This is a negative.
This should be addressed through diplomacy, accountability, and sustained public opinion work. It will take years and is my top priority.


Tags American Jewry ronald lauder world jewish congress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by