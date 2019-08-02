NBN brings 100 olim in largest of eight summer 2019 group Aliyah flights

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, KKL and JNF-USA, welcomed 95 new Olim this past week. The immigrants came from Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia, Texas, and Canada. Almost one-third of the new arrivals will be making Jerusalem their home, while the remainder will settle in cities across Israel, including Givat Shmuel, Modi’in, Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh and Ma’alot.

“Summer is the busiest season for Aliyah, and this year is no exception, with over 2,000 Olim choosing to make Israel their home in these eight weeks alone,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “We look forward to assisting them throughout their Aliyah journey for years to come.”

Among the Olim was 80-year-old Ray Negari, who emigrated with his wife in the 1960s from Iran to the United States. Negari said, “I am proud and happy to know that despite the years that have gone by, I am going to be setting up my home in Israel and will be able to enjoy living with my brothers and sisters in Israel as we have always dreamt."

Several Olim plan to join the IDF as Lone Soldiers. Omer Doar (18), from New Jersey said, “Since I was young, I heard stories about my mother’s uncle, Alberto, who served in the IDF and was killed in the Yom Kippur War. It is my familial and Zionist duty to and protect the country and continue in his path.” Gal Gur Lavi (18), who hails from New Jersey, has two parents who served in the Israeli Air Force. When asked why she is making Aliyah and joining the IDF, she responded simply and confidently, “Israel is my home.”



Written in cooperation with Nefesh B'Nefesh.

