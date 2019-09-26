14 Israelis arrested for khat-smuggling across Europe in past few days

Fourteen young Israelis suspected of khat-smuggling will spend their Rosh HaShana in prisons around Europe: 7 in France, 3 in Sweden, 2 in Spain and 2 in Ireland.



The Israelis were caught with tens of kilograms of the drug indigenous to the Yemeni region, with the largest smuggling attempts weighing in at 91 and 82 kilograms each.

A spokesperson for the Consulary wing of the Foreign Ministry cautioned against attempted khat-smuggling outside of Israel, stating that it is a very serious offense in European countries that could result in several years in prison."Unfortunately the phenomenon keeps expanding, harming innocent citizens, some of which belong to disenfranchised factions of Israeli society, that are more easily tempted by khat distributors and find themselves serving extended sentences abroad.

