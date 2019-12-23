180 evangelical leaders reject editorial calling for Trump removal

Some 180 evangelical faith leaders sent a letter on Sunday to Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, condemning the editorial that called for the removal of United States President Donald Trump from office.The Editor in Chief of Christianity Today, Mark Galli, published an editorial last Thursday, suggesting "that [Trump] should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.""To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve," Galli continued. "Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump's immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency."In a letter published on Sunday by the Christian Post, the faith leaders wrote their own editorial "to express dissatisfaction" from the editorial that was featured on Christianity Today."We are Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans," they wrote, "who are simply grateful that our President has sought our advice as his administration has advanced policies that protect the unborn, promote religious freedom, reform our criminal justice system, contribute to strong working families through paid family leave, protect the freedom of conscience, prioritize parental rights, and ensure that our foreign policy aligns with our values while making our world safer, including through our support of the State of Israel.""We are not theocrats, and we recognize that our imperfect political system," the religious leaders added. "Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations. It not only targeted our President; it also targeted those of us who support him and have supported you."President Trump, on Friday, pushed back against the editorial, calling Christianity Today "a far-left magazine […] which has been doing poorly.""No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it's not even close," he added.