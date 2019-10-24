5 Democratic presidential candidates to address J Street conference

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks out with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) to speak with reporters after meeting with President Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Five Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential nomination will address the J Street national conference.



The liberal Jewish Middle East policy group will hold its conference in Washington, D.C., beginning on Saturday.

The candidates are Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado, along with Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro. In onstage interviews, they will discuss the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and American foreign policy in the Middle East, among other topics.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also will address the gathering.Other prominent speakers include former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak; Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List of Arab parties in Israel; and Palestinian Authority chief negotiator Saeb Erefkat.On Tuesday, conference participants will visit Capitol Hill to discuss advocacy priorities with members of Congress.

