A fourth of Americans says God wanted Trump to become president - Fox poll

US President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Some 25% of the 1,004 people surveyed by a recent Fox News poll said they believe God wanted US President Donald Trump to win the 2016 elections.
The majority, 62%, disagreed with the statement and 14% said they were unsure, according to the poll released on Wednesday.
When looking specifically at white evangelical Christians, more than half (55%) believed Trump's presidency was divinely willed.
The numbers were significantly lower for Protestants and Catholics who polled at 36% and 20%, respectively. Jews were not specifically referenced in the survey.
This poll came two weeks after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said God wanted Trump to be president in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.
Almost half of Republicans, 45%, and 9% of Democrats answered that they, too, believe in the divine connection between Trump and the elections.
The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points.
