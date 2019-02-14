Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

A fourth of Americans says God wanted Trump to become president - Fox poll

The majority of americans, 62 percent, disagreed with the statement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 14, 2019 11:25
A fourth of Americans says God wanted Trump to become president - Fox poll

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Some 25% of the 1,004 people surveyed by a recent Fox News poll said they believe God wanted US President Donald Trump to win the 2016 elections.

The majority, 62%, disagreed with the statement and 14% said they were unsure, according to the poll released on Wednesday. 


When looking specifically at white evangelical Christians, more than half (55%) believed Trump's presidency was divinely willed.
The numbers were significantly lower for Protestants and Catholics who polled at 36% and 20%, respectively. Jews were not specifically referenced in the survey.


This poll came two weeks after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said God wanted Trump to be president in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.


Almost half of Republicans, 45%, and 9% of Democrats answered that they, too, believe in the divine connection between Trump and the elections. 


The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Representatives take selfies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's second State of the Union.
February 14, 2019
Minnesota state senator says Ilhan Omar tweets ‘a pattern of behavior’

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut