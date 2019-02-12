Ahead of Trump's El Paso address, supporters call for wall to be built

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters at a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. mid-term elections at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S., November 5, 2018..
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump is meant to give a speech in El Paso, Texas in a 'Make America Great Again' rally on Monday night. Hours before the planned event a video in which various Americans explain why building the wall would be vital for their personal security was placed on Trump's Facebook page.
Encompassing men and women of different backgrounds, the Americans featured in the film state their reasons for supporting a wall built on the border with Mexico.
"We strongly believe that the wall is the only things that's going to help us," a woman says.
Noting that people who tried to enter the US illegally were at times left by their guides to die of thirst, a man said that "the wall will save lives" as it would end the abuse of those risking their lives to enter the US in that manner.
"When you don't put up a border wall, that's immoral," a woman with pro-trump clothes said.
On Monday, the top four Democratic and Republican congressional negotiators on border security funding resumed talks
, with the possibility of another partial US government shutdown looming if they fail to reach a deal by a Friday deadline.
An anti-wall protest will greet the Republican president when he arrives in El Paso, led by hometown Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman who is considering running for his party's 2020 presidential nomination after gaining national prominence last year by nearly upsetting Republican Ted Cruz in a US Senate race in Texas.Reuters contributed to this article.
