The U.S.-based group Code Pink, known for its anti-militarism and anti-Israel views, was listed as a co-creator for the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C, schedules for Jan. 18. The group was also a partner in the 2019 march on Washington DC.The organization was originally founded by Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans in 2002, the former who is herself Jewish, and is known for protesting pro-Israel events on Capitol Hill. The group has been known to defend Iran's nuclear program and the action of the terrorist organization Hamas. The organization also made complaints against US involvement in the fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. Many of its organizers have also expressed support for the BDS movement.As part of its mission statement, the group claims it "stands in solidarity with Palestinian and Israeli nonviolent activists and human-rights advocates working to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and to promote the rights of Palestinians. "In addition, we work here in the United States to educate Americans about the realities of Israel’s occupation and to change US foreign policy in the region. We feel personally implicated in Israel’s violations of human rights and international law because our tax dollars—$3 billion annually in military aid—subsidize Israel’s occupation.”