Antisemitism in America: Is it a partisan issue?

SUPPORTERS OF THE National Socialist Movement give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika-burning in Georgia in April. . (photo credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)

On September 29, US President Donald Trump made a promise, “America will never tolerate such antisemitic hate.” Currently, in the US antisemitic crimes are on a rise.



The response from American Jews was less than supportive. Many went so far as to say that Trump's speech was antisemitic because of his use of the word "globalists."

Prior to Trump's statement, the Reform Movement published a statement on its website, criticizing the president."Since taking office, President Trump’s words and actions have sowed division, spread fear, and expressed hateful views that go far beyond the legitimate expressions of policy differences that characterize healthy political debate," the statement read.They then accused Trump of using antisemitic tropes. "In recent days, President Trump even suggested that Jews who vote for Democrats are “disloyal.” Regardless of whether he was referring to disloyalty to Israel or to the United States, this reprehensible statement evokes centuries-old antisemitic tropes about Jews having dual loyalties and/or being untrustworthy citizens of their nations."New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Trump of antisemitism after he said “We don’t call him ‘Shifty Schiff’ for nothing. He’s a shifty, dishonest guy” about Representative Adam Schiff.Schiff is a Jewish Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee who is heavily involved in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.In June, the New York Police Department released a report on crime from January-May 2019 and it showed that antisemitic crimes rose by 90%.In recent weeks, swastikas have been found in two different schools in Westchester County, New York, and in September a New York beach club was defaced with antisemitic graffiti.New York Mayor Bill De Blasio held a press conference in Brooklyn after the NYPD report was released and blamed the antisemitic attacks on the right. I think the ideological movement that is antisemitic is the right-wing movement," he said. "I want to be very, very clear, the violent threat, the threat that is ideological is very much from the right.”Caroline Glick said the opposite of De Blasio, claiming that the antisemitic attacks are a product of the progressive movement. "The perpetrators of the attacks against his city’s Jewish community are not Trump voters. They are his voters," Glick wrote in an op-ed in the Jewish News Syndicate.In her article, Glick points to progressives as the source of antisemitic attacks in the US. She pointed to liberal groups, such as J Street and the Anti-Defamation League, saying that they either outright oppose or don't speak either way about anti-BDS legislation.Glick then drew on history, likening the current attacks against Jews to the violence against Jews of Crown Heights in 1991. She points to Reverend Al Sharpton, a major figure in the Democratic Party, as a main instigator of the "three-day, four-night pogrom carried out by African and Caribbean American rioters" in which 180 Chabad community members were injured."The liberal Jewish establishment in America is far more comfortable talking about neo-Nazis than black antisemites," she claimed.

