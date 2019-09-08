Avi Berkowitz, Kushner loyalist, not viewing self as Greenblatt’s fill-in

WASHINGTON – Jason Greenblatt’s surprising departure brought Avi Berkowitz to stage front . Berkowitz, a 30-year-old Orthodox Jew, started his work at the White House as assistant for Jared Kushner, but gradually received more responsibilities. In the past few months, he traveled with Kushner and Greenblatt abroad on many occasions and participated in meetings with world leaders. However, he kept a low profile and stayed away from the spotlight.

He is expected to continue to act this way even under his new position. While Greenblatt was a staunch supporter of Israel and outspoken critique of the Palestinian Authority, Berkowitz is first and foremost a Kushner loyalist for the past eight years.

The two met in 2011 at a basketball match in Phoenix, Arizona, as a part of a Passover program. Berkowitz liked playing basketball, especially after living in Jerusalem from 2007-2008, when he went to the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Bayit Vagan. Here and there, you could see him playing in Sacher Park’s open court, just behind the Knesset. He wasn’t politically involved at that time, and that’s was pretty much the only scenario in which you could see him going around the Knesset.

Since all the classes were in Hebrew, he became fluent in Hebrew as well. In an attempt to catch some extra words, he used to watch the Hebrew version of The Lion King over and over again.

Following their 2011 meeting, Berkowitz sent a few emails to Kushner asking for a job. Kushner hired him to work in his real estate venture, and in the New York Observer, a newspaper he owned at that time.

Berkowitz went to Queens College, where he majored in English, and then to Harvard Law School, where his interest in politics started to change gradually. At some point, he taught a class in undergrad school that was called “The Road to The White House,” in which Young Berkowitz lectured on the American political system, the different branches and separation of powers.

By 2016, he finished his bar exam and got an offer to join a law firm. At that point, Kushner offered that Berkowitz will stay on his team and help with the presidential campaign. Berkowitz agreed, leaving the law firm offer behind. After Trump’s victory, he was tasked to Kushner’s team.

In a 2017 Business Insider profile, Hope Hicks, a White House spokeswoman, told the news outlet that Berkowitz’s role was primarily administrative and involved assisting Kushner with daily logistics like getting coffee or coordinating meetings. However, after that modest start he become an integral part of the team.

Many skeptics raised eyebrows when Berkowitz was promoted. Martin Indyk, for example, tweeted that “If Avi Berkowitz is Jason Greenblatt’s replacement , it’s a considerable downgrade in the position. He’s Kushner’s 29-year-old assistant. Nice guy but does not have the weight or experience of Trump’s former real estate lawyer.”

Berkowitz, from his end, does not see himself as Greenblatt’s successor, but as a member of a team that will now have to step up and take more responsibility. “I worked on every element [of the peace plan] with Jared and Jason,” he told people in private conversations. “We share the same world views. We trust each other, and the fact is that nothing leaked from the peace team. There’s not going to be any change in our working methods.

“Not much has changed,” he insisted. “Maybe it’s a change in people’s mind because they were unaware of [behind the scene of the peace team], but in reality, I will be as involved as I was yesterday or the day before that. People can tweet whatever they want.”

