Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON - Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is ending his presidential campaign, but will remail the ballots to win more delegates to gain influence over the Democratic Party's platform.In a livestream video from his house in Vermont, the Jewish candidate told his supporters that he wishes he could give them better news, "but I think you know the truth and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind vice president Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible." “While we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful,” Sanders said. “Today, I am announcing the suspension of my campaign. Please know that I do not make this decision lightly. In fact, that has been a very difficult and painful decision.”He said that in the past few weeks, he consulted with his wife and supporters and made an “honest assessment” of his path to victory. “If I believed that we are a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign, but it's just not there.”Sanders noted that he is aware that some of his supporters disagree with the decision to withdraw from the campaign, and cited the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for the timing of his announcement.“As I see the crisis gripping the nation exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this most desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign they cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour,” Sanders said.He congratulated former vice president Joe Biden, whom he called “a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”“On a practical note, I will stay on the ballot and all remaining States and continue to gather delegates,” he continued. “While vice president Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the democratic convention where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions. Then, together, standing United, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history, and we will fight to elect strong Progressive's at every level of government from Congress to the school board.”