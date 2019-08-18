Sanders evokes Holocaust connection, promises 'war with white nationalism'

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders evoked his family's connection to the Holocaust when discussing his plan to "go to war with white nationalism" at the Young Leader's Conference in Atlanta on Saturday.





"I'm Jewish, my family came from Poland, my father's whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism," said Sanders. "Too many people have fought over the years, too many people have died against racism, to allow it to resurface and flourish in America."

Sanders promised to go to war against white nationalism and racism "in every aspect of our lives," adding that crimes based on race are not just hate crimes, but also domestic terrorism.

The presidential hopeful stressed that he would do this "by action and just words."

"We have a government, we have an administration, we have a cabinet, that looks like America. That looks like all of us. The reflection of America," said Sanders, adding that he would use all of the laws in his power to combat white nationalism and racism, including executive orders.

Sanders specifically mentioned discrimination issues in health care, education and housing. He pointed out that black women die at three times the rate of white women in childbirth and that black youth leave school in deeper debt than white youth. Sanders also promised to end the "redlining that exists in housing discrimination."

