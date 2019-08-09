Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bill de Blasio is campaigning in Yiddish to save presidential bid

Leaders in the Satmar movement who are close to de Blasio have sent out an appeal online and over the messaging app WhatsApp urging Hasidim to donate at least $1 to his campaign.

By BEN SALES/JTA
August 9, 2019 04:49
1 minute read.
Bill de Blasio is campaigning in Yiddish to save presidential bid

BILL DE BLASIO. (photo credit: REUTERS)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is marshaling his supporters in the Hasidic community to solicit donations in Yiddish for his presidential campaign.

Leaders in the Satmar movement who are close to de Blasio have sent out an appeal online and over the messaging app WhatsApp urging Hasidim to donate at least $1 to his campaign, according to Politico. The message says de Blasio been a reliable advocate for the Satmar movement’s interests as mayor.

The Satmar movement is divided into two factions, one of which supported de Blasio’s mayoral campaign. He has since backed their policy priorities in office.

De Blasio has been earning little to no support in polls of the Democratic presidential candidates. He needs 130,000 individual donors in order to qualify for next month’s party debate.

The Satmar appeal, according to Politico, is made in the name of people “who work together with the faithful [community leaders] who are in constant contact with the government to lobby on a number of issues on behalf of our holy institutions and communities and for individuals who need help and to represent your interests.”

“By donating the dollar you support your needs, the entire Haredi Orthodox public and our rights and needs.”


Related Content

US special envoy Jason Greenblatt at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting in New York
August 9, 2019
Greenblatt hits back at Germany: UN resolutions are not way to make peace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings