NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Can he 'ride it out'? Pompeo future uncertain after impeachment testimony

"Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret," Sondland testified. "We kept the State Department leadership and others apprised of what we were doing."

Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Testimony on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played a more central role than previously known in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings has fueled uncertainty within the administration about the top diplomat's future.
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a key figure in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against Trump, depicted Pompeo as a participant in the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that could help him politically.

While Trump is not expected to oust one of his staunchest supporters over the testimony, Pompeo has been widely reported to be mulling his exit to run for the U.S. Senate from his home state of Kansas next year.

Two senior U.S. officials said the testimony puts Pompeo in a more difficult position with both his department’s career staff and international counterparts that could hasten his departure. He has already faced internal criticism for his refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry and failure to defend career Foreign Service officers who have testified and have been targeted by smears.

"It’s hard to see him riding this out,” said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked how much Sondland's testimony could hurt Pompeo or accelerate his departure, the other official, a senior U.S. diplomat, said on condition of anonymity, "Everyone is asking the same question."

“He’s in an unsustainable position,” added a former senior U.S. diplomat, who requested anonymity.

The State Department declined to comment when asked about Pompeo's future.

Pompeo repeatedly has said he would serve as long as Trump wanted him.

Speculation has swirled for months that Pompeo would resign, fueled by his frequent visits to Kansas and regional media interviews. Some administration officials had predicted privately he would wait until shortly before the Kansas filing deadline at the start of June.

It is unclear how the latest revelations in the impeachment inquiry could affect his political support in Kansas, where he enjoys strong backing from Republicans.

The challenge for Pompeo, one of the few remaining top members of Trump’s original national security team, would be to ease out without antagonizing the president, who has tweeted bitterly against many others who have left the administration.

Pompeo has been a close Trump ally, serving as CIA director before becoming the top U.S. diplomat. Despite their vaunted personal chemistry, strains have developed between them recently as Trump has complained in private about Pompeo’s failure to prevent top diplomats from testifying in the impeachment probe hearings, the senior administration official said.

'IN THE LOOP'

"Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret," Sondland testified. "We kept the State Department leadership and others apprised of what we were doing."

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, including Sondland, have said they believe Trump was pressuring Ukraine to commit to investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by withholding an invitation for an Oval Office visit, and by temporarily freezing nearly $400 million in U.S. security aid that Ukraine needs to defend against Russia-backed separatists.

Pompeo has previously dodged questions about his knowledge of Trump's Ukraine dealings.

Asked by a reporter at a news conference on Wednesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to comment on Sondland’s testimony, Pompeo replied testily, “I did not see a single thing, I was working. Sounds like you might not have been.”

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said earlier in the day that Sondland never told Pompeo he believed Trump was linking Ukraine aid to investigations of a political opponent. "Any suggestion to the contrary is flat-out false,” she said in a statement.

Sondland denied participating in “rogue diplomacy." He read from emails that he said “show that the leadership of State, NSC and the White House were all informed about the Ukraine efforts” from late May until the U.S. security aid was released to Ukraine in September. "NSC" stands for the White House's National Security Council. Sondland cited a July 19 email he sent to Pompeo and others informing them Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was ready to tell Trump in a July 25 call that he “intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone.’”


Tags ukraine Trump Administration impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by