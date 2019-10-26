Chuck Schumer: We don't shut our gates, immigrants made America

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The rally was a kick-off in Battery Park which intends to march to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

October 26, 2019 22:28
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2019. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

US Sentator of New York and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, posting a video of New York march titled "#HomeIsHere," which intend to fight US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"We don't build walls," wrote the democrat. "We don't shut our gates. Immigrants have made America what it is today. I'm so proud to stand with the Dreamers, and I'm so proud to stand with everyone marching to Washington to fight for our Dreamers!"

The rally was a kick-off in Battery Park which intends to march to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., where proceedings will take place to hear oral arguments on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Proceedings have already commenced for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, according to the Home Is Here website.

The march claims to fight for the illegal immigrants coming over the US border and being immediately detained and mistreated.

"The day we turn our back on immigrants is the day we turn our back on the American flag and on the Statue of Liberty," Schumer said in the video attached to his tweet. "So I thank you for doing this."


Trump's wall has been the talk of Washington, D.C., as the president spoke about it in his Pittsburgh rally on Wednesday. "You know why we're going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn't have it. And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico, and we're building a wall in Colorado," Trump said, mistaking Colorado as a state bordering Mexico, according to The Guardian.

Trump later suggested that the comment was made in jest.


