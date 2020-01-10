Congressmen introduce resolution aimed at reducing antisemitism

Three congressmen, representative Ted Budd (R-NC), Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and David Kustoff (R-TN), introduced H. Res. 782 in order to combat antisemitism in the United States. The resolution is designed to encourage public schools to teach a curriculum on the history of antisemitism and the Holocaust. The will also note the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) and the ongoing issue of antisemitism in American society.The bill further calls on cooperation between federal law enforcement and state and local officials to hold perpetrators of antisemitism to account and bring them to justice. Speaking of the bill, Budd noted that, “In recent months, antisemitic violence has spread across America, including the recent stabbing that happened over Hanukkah at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in New York. In addition, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement has subjected Jewish students on college campuses to rampant antisemitism. Antisemitic and anti-Israel attitudes often emerge because of a lack of understanding of the long and painful history of the Jewish people and the fact that anti-Semitism has followed them to all corners of the globe for thousands of years. As a result, our Jewish community is feeling rattled, frightened, and unsafe and we cannot allow these feelings to fester. I’m proud to lead a resolution that will help increase understanding and rid our country of all antisemitic hate.”
Zeldin echoed Budd's statement on the matter, saying that “Hanukkah 2019 will be remembered for a sick amount of violent antisemitic attacks in and around New York City. From colleges to Congress to Hanukkah parties and synagogues, antisemitism is on the rise and on full display in many ugly forms. These violent anti-Semitic attacks are being caused by raw hate, feckless leadership, a culture of acceptance, and the promotion of antisemitism. I’m proud to come together with my colleagues to not only condemn these attacks, but introduce a resolution that will help rid our country of this poisonous antisemitism. A necessary ingredient in the pursuit of progress includes increased education, awareness and understanding of antisemitism, the Holocaust and the important existence of Israel.”
The pro-Republican conservative Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Morton A. Klein also came out in support of the resolution, saying that “The Zionist Organization of America, the nation’s oldest and one of the largest pro-Israel groups once headed by Supreme Court Justice Louis D Brandeis, strongly praised and thanks Rep. Budd for his resolution to educate students about the history of irrational Jew hatred and the Holocaust, where 6 million innocent Jews were massacred while the world was silent. This resolution also urges teaching the vital and historic importance of the Jewish State of Israel, one of America’s strongest human rights loving allies and our only democratic ally in the Middle East. ZOA urges all House Members to cosponsor and pass it.
Zeldin echoed Budd's statement on the matter, saying that “Hanukkah 2019 will be remembered for a sick amount of violent antisemitic attacks in and around New York City. From colleges to Congress to Hanukkah parties and synagogues, antisemitism is on the rise and on full display in many ugly forms. These violent anti-Semitic attacks are being caused by raw hate, feckless leadership, a culture of acceptance, and the promotion of antisemitism. I’m proud to come together with my colleagues to not only condemn these attacks, but introduce a resolution that will help rid our country of this poisonous antisemitism. A necessary ingredient in the pursuit of progress includes increased education, awareness and understanding of antisemitism, the Holocaust and the important existence of Israel.”
The pro-Republican conservative Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Morton A. Klein also came out in support of the resolution, saying that “The Zionist Organization of America, the nation’s oldest and one of the largest pro-Israel groups once headed by Supreme Court Justice Louis D Brandeis, strongly praised and thanks Rep. Budd for his resolution to educate students about the history of irrational Jew hatred and the Holocaust, where 6 million innocent Jews were massacred while the world was silent. This resolution also urges teaching the vital and historic importance of the Jewish State of Israel, one of America’s strongest human rights loving allies and our only democratic ally in the Middle East. ZOA urges all House Members to cosponsor and pass it.