Democrat rep. accuses Republicans of opposing antisemitism for donors

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin, from Michigan, accused Republicans of only opposing antisemitism in hopes of getting money from Jewish donors.





She spoke at the Jewish Democratic summer conference on Sunday and said, "We have, what I believe is a full-on attempt by the Republican Party to grab a different community and bring them into the fold, and I will just be very honest, right, they are not looking for our votes because we are a relatively small community; they are looking for our donors, right?”

Slotkin's remarks received a warm welcome from fellow Democrat Halie Soifer, the executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Soifer said, "Republican attempts to use anti-Semitism and Israel as political wedge issues will fail at attracting Jewish voters. That is because Jewish voters don’t want to see Israel politicized by Republicans in order to score political points, and we don’t want to be used as pawns to shield President Trump’s bigoted views.“

However, the Republican Jewish Coalition executive director Matt Brooks, along with other prominent Jewish Republicans, did not appreciate these comments.

Brooks responded to her claims: "Congresswoman Slotkin’s remarks are factually wrong and ugly. Slotkin thinks so little of our fellow Jews that she believes Republicans ‘are not looking for [Jewish] votes, because we are a relatively small community.’ While Jews are a small community, they vote in far greater percentages than other ethnic groups. Jewish votes have tipped the scales in state and federal elections in key states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania."

He continued to attack the representative by saying that her "dismissive attitude... is reflective of her party's views." Brooks finished his statement by saying that she should stand up to the "blatant antisemitism of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in her own party."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



