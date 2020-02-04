Iowa caucus goers just looking for a winner

IOWA - As Iowa's Democrats entered their party's caucuses on Monday, defeating President Donald Trump in November's election was at the top of their minds when considering which candidate to support for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, according to preliminary findings by the National Election Pool (NEP).

The NEP, a consortium of news organizations including Reuters that runs election-day polling through Edison Research, found most caucus-goers were simply looking for a winner instead of someone who agrees with them on the issues.

Some 1,500 people attended the caucus in three different areas of the local Roosevelt High School: the cafeteria and two separate gyms. .

While the big gym drew most of the crowd, the smaller precinct at the cafeteria offered cookies and water to the supporters of each group.

As the people waiting for the caucus to begin, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made a surprise visit to the high school.

After taking dozens of selfies with her supporters, she addressed the audience: "I am here because I know how to fight and I know how to win," she said. "We need someone who is going to inspire people.

“We have an opportunity to build a party, an economy, a nation that leaves no one behind,” she continued. “Twenty-twenty is our moment in history to make this the America of our best values, to dream big, fight hard and win."

Kathy Anderson, a Des Moines resident, cheered Warren on but told The Jerusalem Post that she came to the caucus for Amy Klobuchar.

"She's intelligent, I feel she can beat Trump,” Anderson said. “She's a woman, and it's time for a woman. Men have been in charge and they haven't done so well, and now it's time for a woman.”

What if Klobuchar does not get in?

"That's a tough one,” Anderson said. “Either Pete Buttineg or Elizabeth.”

Tyler Burrell, another Iowan, was standing with a small group of Andrew Yang supporters, who he admitted might not be a viable candidate. Yet, he said, "I don't have a backup player. I'm just going to wait it out. If all my people leave, then I'll follow them. But right now, I'm just going to wait it out."

Here are some highlights from the entrance poll based on interviews with 1,512 Iowa Democrats as they headed into the caucuses that kick off what could be a months-long nominating fight. The results will be updated as more interviews are collected.

-- Sixty-two percent of caucus-goers said they were looking for a Democratic nominee who they think can beat Trump. Thirty-six percent said they wanted a nominee who agrees with them on major issues.

-- Fifty-seven percent said they supported "replacing all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone," an initiative known as Medicare for All, based on the government healthcare plan for older Americans. Thirty-eight percent said they opposed it. The results may be a good sign for progressive candidates U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who have championed Medicare for All on the campaign trail.

-- Thirty-seven percent said they were attending the Iowa caucuses for the first time, which appears to be below that of 2016. Four years ago, 44% of people attending the Iowa caucuses said they were doing so for the first time. In 2008, 57% said they were new to the Iowa caucuses.

-- Thirty-five percent of Democrats said before entering the caucuses that they picked their candidate in the last few days. That appears to be higher than the number of late deciders in 2016. Four years ago, 16% of caucus-goers said they had made their choice in the last month or earlier.

-- Forty-one percent of Iowa caucus-goers said healthcare was the issue they cared most about when thinking about picking a nominee. Twenty-two percent said it was the climate, 17% said it was income inequality and 14% said foreign policy.

-- The entrance poll also asked Democrats about which candidate they were supporting for the nomination. The selections are not predictive of the outcome, however, given that many Democrats will change their preferences if their chosen candidate does not win enough support in the caucuses.

Edison, a Somerville, New Jersey-based exit polling firm, has been providing election-day poll data to a consortium of news organizations through the National Election Pool since 2004.

