Detroit man dies after being deported to Iraq

Jimmy Aldaoud moved to the US as a child and lived a most of his life in Detroit, Michigan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 19:28
ICE agents make drug bust in Arizona desert. (photo credit: JEFF TOPPING/REUTERS)



Jimmy Aldaoud, 41, was unable to obtain insulin to help treat his diabetes and died after being deported from the US, according to his immigration lawyer.

Edward Bajoka, the immigration attorney, said that Aldaoud had never been to Iraq and did not speak Arabic.



He was deported in June after a crackdown on Iraqi immigrants with criminal records went into effect in the US.  



Aldaoud had been convicted 20 times over 20 years – including assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence and home invasion according to ICE.



The deportee was born in Greece and the Human Rights Watch has called his death a “shocking but unpredictable result of cruel US immigration policies.”



Now the Aldaoud family is looking into taking legal action.  



ICE claims that he was given enough medicine to ensure his health would be maintained while he was being deported.


