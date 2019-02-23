Did Trump appointee secure illegal plea deal for sex-offender Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo..
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Trump administration is "looking into" Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta's role in obtaining a plea deal for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report in NBC News.
Epstein, a politically-connected businessman reportedly worth billions, was convicted in 2008 on the charge of sexual abuse relating to one victim in Florida, in a plea deal arranged by Acosta, who at the time was US Attorney for Miami. This, despite the fact that Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls between 2001 and 2006. Epstein paid monetary restitution to multiple victims and spent 13 months in a jail in Palm Beach.
Per the terms of the plea deal, Epstein was charged only on the state level. If he had faced federal charges, he could have been jailed for life.
Judge Kenneth Marra recently found that the plea deal arranged by Acosta was illegal because it was concealed from the victims.
"I don't know much about it," said President Trump when asked about Acosta and the plea deal. "He's done a great job as labor secretary. That seems like a long time ago."
